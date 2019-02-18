Lil Xan Announces He’s Having A Baby — 5 Months After His Breakup With Noah Cyrus

View this post on Instagram

i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father ?? i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life? all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album “BE SAFE” and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe ?????????????