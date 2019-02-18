Lil Xan Announces He’s Having A Baby — 5 Months After His Breakup With Noah Cyrus

In the time it takes Ariana Grande to release two No. 1 albums, Lil Xan has broken up with Noah Cyrus, started a new relationship, and announced he’s having a baby. Need a moment? Same.
SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, announced to his more than 5 million followers on Instagram that he is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Annie Smith. “I wanted to wait, but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark,” his February 17 post began. “It’s official. I’m going to be a father. I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey, and I’ve never felt more happy in my life. All of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise!”
i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father ?? i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life? all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album “BE SAFE” and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe ?????????????
This big announcement comes only a few months after Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus parted ways, reportedly over a misunderstood meme and accusations of cheating from both sides. Lil Xan later insisted that their relationship was arranged by Columbia Records, an allegation the label has since denied. Since their breakup, Cyrus has remained largely quiet on the matter save a beautiful song and a comment on Instagram referring to her relationship with him as a “mistake.”
According to a message he left in the comment section of his post, the baby is due in November. Smith shared a message on her Instagram story explaining that she is about five weeks along and thanking Lil Xan’s fans for their support. “This is going to be the most beautiful, exciting journey in our lives. Thank you for being a part of this!” Smith wrote. “I’m not sure what I did to deserve such a wonderful husband and now a beautiful angel.”
Wait. They’re married?! It’s possible. Back on January 11, Smith posted a photo of herself and Lil Xan with the caption, “Fiancé.” About two months ago, she added a picture to her Instagram highlights of Lil Xan with the message, “How gorgeous is my hubby?!”
We’ve only just moved on from Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus’ breakup. Now, he’s a soon-to-be father and possibly married? We’re going to need a minute to process all of this.
