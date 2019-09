Celebrities have always faced harassment by fans, and Bachelor-adjacent celebrities are uniquely unequipped to handle the level of attention they get. Justin Bieber has had fans throw water bottles at him on stage. Taylor Swift was famously sued by a DJ after he allegedly groped her at a photo opportunity. The Dolan twins had their clothes stolen at a beach . Penn Badgley once said that he felt "molested" by Gossip Girl fans. Later, Badgley told Refinery29, "I was speaking about the way emotional and physical boundaries are violated for someone in the public eye, who is seen as an object of desire...These are the same norms which support predatory men, but not exclusively predatory men. They affect, and infect, us all."