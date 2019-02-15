Dina Lohan & Her Not-Catfish Is The Only Valentine’s Day Love Story You Need

In a Valentine's Day plot twist, Dina Lohan's alleged catfish isn't playing games at all. He's a real guy!
Last week, Celebrity Big Brother houseguest Lohan revealed that she has had a boyfriend for the past five years...but hasn't actually met this person, or even laid eyes on him. As Lohan tells it, this man lives in California where he tends to his sick mother and lacks the ability to FaceTime.
Lohan's Celebrity Big Brother roommates were concerned — or, you know, making jokes at her expense — because it seemed pretty obvious that there was something fishy going down here.
Even Catfish host Nev Schulman got in on the action.
"YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME," the scammer-unmasker tweeted. "Let’s do this!"
YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this! https://t.co/USrGmMf4qO— Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) February 8, 2019
Alas, love is real. TMZ tracked down Lohan's beau Jesse Nadler, and learned that he's totally legit. He also is not happy about the term "catfish," as he is a real, Long Island-raised human being.
"Dina and I, we're both Long Islanders, and we met on Facebook. Then we started talking on the phone," Nadler explained. "She would send me pictures of Sag Harbor."
Though Nadler told the outlet that the two "started having feelings for each other that were more than just Facebook friends," they never FaceTimed for this simple reason.
"I've never had an iPhone," said Nadler. "I still listen to records. It took me 20 years to start listening to CDs."
It sounds like their relationship will grow (Long Island) strong — Nadler already has a real estate agent looking at New York properties.
"Oh, we're going to be walking beaches from Hampton Beach to West Montauk Point," he said.
