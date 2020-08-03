You’re Going To Need This Super Powered Umbrella Academy Character Guide

After months of hype, Netflix’s Umbrella Academy season 2 is here. The powered-up streaming series, inspired by a graphic novel from My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, follows a dysfunctional cast of superheroes who are trying to stop the apocalypse as a family. There’s also time traveling, a kindly primate butler (Adam Godley), and a pair of cranky assassins (Mary J. Blige and Mindhunter’s Cameron Britton) to deal with.
The Ellen Page-led series is clearly juggling many balls at once. Just one would be baffling — and we didn’t even get to the Westworld-style mom robot (Jordan Claire Robbins) — so all of these wild details mixed together for two 10-episode seasons could become absolutely confounding.
To help limit the confusion, we came up with a handy character guide. This way, you can know who each Umbrella Academy sibling is, what their number is (back in the day their distant dad Sir Reginald Hargreeves ranked them in terms of usefulness), what their powers and abilities are, and why they’re so very tortured as adults. Because believe us, everyone is tortured on Umbrella Academy.
When the apocalypse inevitably comes to Umbrella Academy (again), at least you’ll be a little more prepared.