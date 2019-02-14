Vogue Brazil Director Resigns Over ‘Slavery’ Party

In the photos, Meirelles is flanked by women in white dresses and head wraps, which Christie points out is the uniform of the "Mucamas." More enslaved Africans who were forcibly transported to Brazil than any other country in the world. Slavery there wasn't abolished until 1888, 25 years after the Emancipation Proclamation in the U.S.. Considering these troubling historical facts, it's hard to pass this off as an innocuous party theme. But that's just what Meirelles did.