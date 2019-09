Ryan Reynolds' Favorite Smell Is Douglas Firs & Canadian Rain

But this regular guy isn't afraid to undergo dramatic transformations for roles — and there's no better example than the prosthetics Reynolds has to wear on-screen as the title character in Deadpool , arguably his biggest role yet. They're uncomfortable, he says, but worth it, because the transformation goes beyond the physical. "I love it because you feel like that guy," he says. "Since I write the scripts with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, my co-writers, I try not to make too many decisions on paper before I get in the [makeup]. I usually have whole bunch of alternative [lines] I've written for different moments, because you do change." He reiterates: "I will put up with any kind of physical punishment, or torture, because I love my job. I'll do whatever it takes."