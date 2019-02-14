Six years later — and with a new brand partnership under her belt — Tori can see the pros of her epic fail. "I feel like if I didn't burn my hair off, it wouldn't have been a good tutorial. So, I'm glad I burnt my hair," she tells Refinery29. "It was one of those things that was like, 'Oh, great. Now I have this little chunk of hair just sitting here.' I wasn't sad about it. It was nice having people laugh and think that it's funny." It took Locklear over a year to grow the short patch back, but it was well worth the perks. Along with the laughs and internet fame, the Florida native received enough cash from the video to set up a college fund. "It was a pretty decent amount," she says.