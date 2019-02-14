The Favourite is a wicked delight from director Yorgos Lanthimos. Centered around the conniving three-way relationship between Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and her two "favorites" and lovers, Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) and her cousin, newbie Abigail Hill (Emma Stone), its total absurdity is what makes it divine. And it's all based on a true story.
Now that our niceties are out of the way, it's time to get to the point, my bitches. Beyond the opulent costumes, stellar cast, and eye-catching cinematography, the best part of the film is the Oscar-nominated script — specifically the cruel, imaginative, and hilarious insults and comebacks. The disparaging comments thrown back and forth between characters are so vicious that I haven't stopped thinking about them since I first saw the film back in October. And finally, I have found the perfect use for them.
Instead of sending out Valentine's Day cards with syrupy message about roses and chocolate, why not share a razor-sharp quote from The Favourite instead? Go ahead, send an insult and/or comeback, and buy your own damn chocolate this year. And if you overd0 it, grab a barf vase and take care of your shit.