Have you ever wanted to reexamine all of your choices in a relationship? Everything from the first date, to the first kiss, to the first "What are we?" conversation? That's exactly what fictional filmmaker Ann does in In Reality. She sets out to reinvent, and rediscover, what went wrong in her previous relationship with John (Miles G. Jackson). Ann wants answers, and she uses her camera to find them. In Reality marks the feature film debut for real-life filmmaker Ann Lupo, who used the film to explore her own unrequited love.
In Reality dissects the nuances of a relationship in 2019, and all the traditional love tropes modern day dating shatters. Our main character, Ann, is trying to figure out why love is so hard, and in the process she's leaning on her friends, co-workers, and her active imagination to help her navigate through her heartbreak.
The film has been causing buzz at festivals for the past year, even winning Staff Pick at the Austin Film Festival, and Refinery29 is here to debut the newest trailer for the film. It's Valentine's Day — the perfect day to talk about heartbreak.
In Reality is out in theaters in Los Angeles March 29 and available on VOD/Digital April 2nd.
