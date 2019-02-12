If we split Valentine's Day apart into its core values, we end up with a celebration of love and food — a set of complimentary dualities that Le Creuset just happens to be honoring in the most compelling way today: The French cookware company is hosting a sale timed to the upcoming February 14 holiday with slashed prices on a love-worthy spread of kitchen essentials. A.k.a. all the makings for an impressive at-home wining-and-dining occasion.
For a limited time the site is offering up to 40% off nonstick cookware, 30% off metal bakeware and glasses, and slashed prices on classic Dutch ovens to saucepans — not to mention that every order of $150 and over comes complete with a free pair of heart-shaped ramekins as a sweet bonus V-Day gift. And ahead we've rounded up 11 of these bestselling Le Creuset steals, from red heart cocottes to heart-shaped muffin tins and champagne flutes, that will make your Valentines' hearts (and appetites) swell.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.