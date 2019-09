If we split Valentine's Day apart into its core values, we end up with a celebration of love and food — a set of complimentary dualities that Le Creuset just happens to be honoring in the most compelling way today: The French cookware company is hosting a sale timed to the upcoming February 14 holiday with slashed prices on a love-worthy spread of kitchen essentials. A.k.a. all the makings for an impressive at-home wining-and-dining occasion