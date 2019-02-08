Hair trends go through cycles. The styles seem to go around and around through history, and once something enters the zeitgeist for a third time, it's safe to say it's timeless — and this decade the shag haircut is getting that distinction. In the '70s Goldie Hawn was the shag queen. Then in the '90s Meg Ryan put her own twist on the layered look with bangs. This year the shag is making a huge comeback, just take Julianne Hough as an example.
The actress revealed a new shaggy haircut, which is the perfect mix of retro and modern style, on her Instagram. The fresh cut is courtesy of her longtime stylist Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, who says they were aiming for "Goldie vibes" with the new cut. "We wanted an effortless texture with dimensional color and lots of depth," she tells Refinery29. "We enhanced her highlights by adding chunkier pieces of blonde, trimmed her bangs to shape around her face, and styled it with a super voluminous blowout."
In September, Hough chopped her hair into a blunt bob with bangs. Since then, the cut has grown out a bit, making it the perfect canvas to play around with shoulder-sweeping layers and a wispier fringe. "Jules has done it all, but this is new for her," Capri says.
Fans are here for it, too. Instagram users flooded photos of Hough's hair with comments comparing her look to Ryan and Hawn's iconic strands. Some of them even claimed her style as inspo for their next haircut, further proving that if you've been contemplating getting a shaggy style — there's no better time to do it than now.
