Ariana Grande's new album Thank U, Next dropped just after midnight Friday (on Spotify, anyway) and with it, a new music video for her track "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." The steamy new video features a love interest whom fans will immediately recognize as Riverdale and The Sun Is Also A Star actor Charles Melton. However, it's the video's other star, Ariel Yasmine, whom fans may be really curious about.
In the video, Yasmine plays the titular "girlfriend" whom Grande can't help but roll her eyes at — even though Yasmine is styled suspiciously like Grande, with her iconic ponytail and all.
It's clear that there's supposed to be some twinning thing going on in the video, but who is Yasmine in real life?
Well, per her Instagram, Yasmine was a model before she became Grande's music video doppelganger.
Per a Q&A available on her Instagram story, Yasmine is 19, a vegetarian, and of Spanish, Mexican, and German descent.
Though "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" might be one of the biggest music videos to drop in recent date, it wasn't Yasmine's first rodeo. In fact, starring in music videos is kind of Yasmine's thing.
She previously appeared in Palm Trees' music video for their song "Missing You," below.
She also starred in Ahzee's video for "We Got This."
Yasmine also appeared in Picture This' video for "One Drink." Peep it below.
In 2017, Yasmine acted outside of music videos with the web series "Love Trumps All," which is about romance in the age of, well, Donald Trump.
In addition to her music video mogul status and web series role, Yasmine also appeared in 2018 film The Madness Within, a movie which also featured Lily Tomlin.
According to Yasmine's talent at the Eris Talent Agency, she almost didn't go out for the job.
"We saw the casting and our agent who handles music videos thought immediately of Ariel. She did not even submit anyone else," said Yasmine's agent. "Once the offer came in, we almost did not let her do it because it was listed as Ariana Grande’s double. That usually means 'extra' work (or a background actor or stand in) but Ariel really wanted to. I’m glad we all agreed ultimately for her to do it."
The agency also states that Yasmine will be in a film that Eris is currently packaging.
Check out Yasmine and her ponytail's turn in "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" below.
