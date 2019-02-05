Did We All Miss Kylie Jenner's Proposal?

The Rams didn't get a Super Bowl ring this year...but did Kylie Jenner? Some people think that the youngest mogul in the Kardashian-Jenner empire is engaged to marry the big game's rapper Travis Scott.
While some fans were disappointed that Scott didn't use his Super Bowl slot alongside Maroon 5 as a way to pop the question to the mother of his daughter Stormi (one of many disappointments of that Super Bowl performance, sorry Adam Levine), he may have proposed behind the scenes. Cosmopolitan noted that Jenner was rocking some bling that could have come from Scott.
Advertisement
In Scott's Instagram story from the night of the Super Bowl, Jenner can be seen wearing what appears to be a rather large diamond ring on her left hand...aka, the spot reserved for her engagement ring.
So what's the deal? Did Jenner and Scott really do a big engagement thing without the public knowing about it? I mean, they certainly could have. The lipkit queen hid her pregnancy from fans until Stormi was born.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is very much in the public eye, so it's totally cool if she would rather keep parts of her personal life private. We may all search for clues that confirm Jenner and the Astroworld star are getting hitched, but ultimately, it's just as sweet if they surprise us some time down the line.
Advertisement