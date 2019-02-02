There's Only One Thing That Could Get The Entire Kardashian Family To The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is a big event for Kylie Jenner. Last year, she announced shortly before the game that she'd had her baby Stormi, and this year she'll get to see her boyfriend perform in the halftime show. Stormi's dad Travis Scott is joining Maroon 5 and Big Boi at the Atlanta show, and Kylie is reportedly Scott's plus one to cheer him on. But will any other Kardashians be at the 2019 Super Bowl?
The famous sisters have attended Super Bowls in person before. In 2009, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, and Kris traveled to Tampa to watch the Steelers against the Cardinals. And, in 2010, Kim was there to watch her then-boyfriend Reggie Bush win. But, in recent years, the sisters have started spending game day at home — or at a friend's party — and skipping the actual arena.
In 2016, Khloe and Kim had a quiet Super Bowl with Lamar Odom, who was still recovering from his hospitalization. In 2017, Kim and her husband Kanye West hit up a Super Bowl bash together. And last year, Kris Jenner infamously attended Chrissy Teigen's Super Bowl party… and then broke her table. "If anyone's in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner just fell into it," Teigen said on Snapchat, showing evidence of the broken table and Kris icing her arm.
As for this year, Rob Kardashian rarely makes appearances in public these days, so don't expect him to appear on your TV. And Instagram and news outlets show that the sisters are just chilling in California of late. They could, of course, fly with Kylie to Atlanta before Sunday's big game. But they may also choose to watch Scott's performance from the comfort of their own or a friend's home.
The most likely candidate to go would be Kris, since the Momager is frequently out and about supporting her daughters, and this is a big day for Kylie and her family.
Of course, there is one thing that could almost definitely get thee whole Kardashian fam to head to the arena: There are rumors Scott is going to propose to Kylie during the game, and her sisters would likely want to be there to see it happen IRL. They could even be laying low in LA to act like nothing major is happening only to jump on a flight at the last minute (classic Kardashian move, of course). Keep a close eye on their Instagram and Snapchat stories leading up to Sunday to see if you can spot any clues that a surprise engagement is on truly on its way.
