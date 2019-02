Maroon 5 Proved They Do Not Have Moves Like Jagger At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Going into the show, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine gave one softball interview to Entertainment Tonight (a show syndicated by CBS, the network airing the Super Bowl this year), in which he said, “It’s what it is, we expected it, we’d like to move on from it and...speak through the music.” He also admitted that he spoke to many people (guessing none of them were Kaepernick, considering his lawyer lambasted their decision to play on GMA just days before the Super Bowl) and ultimately decided to “silence all the noise” and just listen to himself. Cool way to say the rights and recognition of Black lives is not our problem, nor are the continuing attempts by large corporations to squash the rights of individuals to speak out; we just wanna jam, man.