I believe it was the artist Thomas Merton who said, “art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.” It’s a line that seems to be writ large through some of the performances in Netflix’s zany high-art horror thriller, Velvet Buzzsaw. The Dan Gilroy (he of Nightcrawler fame)-directed film stars some of your favorites playing truly outlandish art world stereotypes, with each one suffering because of it, and many ultimately losing their lives to the literally deadly art. But what about ol’ Piers? What do John Malkovich's drawings at the end of Velvet Buzzsaw mean about the fate of his character? Well, we’ve got you covered there. Piers, if you recall, is a world renowned artist who’s in a bit of a slump. He got sober recently and, apparently, his output has suffered tremendously. The rest of the art world doesn’t necessarily know that, however, and many — like Jon Dondon (Tom Sturridge) — are still trying to poach him away from Rhodora (Rene Russo) in order to make money off of his work. Only... there’s just one painting, so his new representative Jon Dondon is none-too-pleased.