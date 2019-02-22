Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is The Victim In $3.1 Million Ski & Run Lawsuit

Update: According to E!, Gwyneth Paltrow alleges that she is the real victim of the skiing accident which she is being sued for by Terry Sanderson. Per documents from Paltrow's countersuit:
"[Paltrow] was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff —who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow — plowed into her back. She sustained a full 'body blow.' Ms. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so."
The documents add:
"This lawsuit is completely without merit and we expect to be vindicated."
This post was originally published on January 30, 2019.
Gwyneth Paltrow has been hit with the Goopiest lawsuit ever. The Oscar-winning actress and entrepreneur is being sued for allegedly skiing into a doctor in Park City, Utah in February 2016.
The retired optometrist filing the suit, 72-year-old Terry Sanderson, said in a news conference that he was "enjoying the day" at Deer Valley Ski Resort when he "heard this hysterical scream like you never hear on a ski run."
Added Sanderson, "Never have I heard it in my life...like King Kong came out of the jungle or something.”
Paltrow had allegedly “skied out of control and hit” Sanderson in the back on a beginner slope, according to court documents obtained by KUTV. He then alleged that she “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”
The filed complaint asserts that the crash caused Sanderson to suffer "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."
Paltrow maintains that the event was mischaracterized and the grievances are unfounded. A rep for the actress told Refinery29, “this lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that.” Those who don't buy Sanderson's story feel he's simply looking to use Paltrow because she's wealthy.
#terrysanderson you're the epitome of American greed. Everyone knows you're suing Gwyneth Paltrow just because you think you can get cash. It's the snow slopes, assume some responsibility of risk you coward.— Richard Ham (@RichHamAUS) January 30, 2019
Eric Christiansen, a ski instructor who was training the actress at the time of the event filed a report saying that it was Sanderson who caused the accident and not Paltrow, but Sanderson alleges that it was falsified. Sanderson's lawyers told KUTV that Paltrow's attorney claims Paltrow was downhill during the crash and not uphill, as Sanderson said she was. Craig Ramon, a witness to the event who had been skiing with Sanderson, sided with Sanderson in a taped interview played at the news conference.
Attorney showing video of Witness who says he saw it happen. “I saw @GwynethPaltrow hit him in the back. Terry wasn’t moving his skies were facing down the hill. #kutv2news pic.twitter.com/hn0eKQLetV— Dan Rascon (@DanKUTV) January 29, 2019
Dr. Sanderson is asking for over $3.1 million in damages from the actress, and plans to sue the resort, Christiansen, as well as two other unnamed Deer Valley employees for not taking what he believes was the appropriate action to help him when he was injured.
