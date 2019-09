Gwyneth Paltrow Is Being Sued For £2.4 Million In Alleged Ski & Run

Eric Christiansen, a ski instructor who was training the actress at the time of the event filed a report saying that it was Sanderson who caused the accident and not Paltrow, but Sanderson alleges that it was falsified. Sanderson's lawyers told KUTV that Paltrow's attorney claims Paltrow was downhill during the crash and not uphill, as Sanderson said she was. Craig Ramon, a witness to the event who had been skiing with Sanderson, sided with Sanderson in a taped interview played at the news conference.