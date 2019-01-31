It’s possible Mulwray, a name that serves as a sneaky Chinatown reference, and Hiram were sleeping together. However, it’s just as likely Hiram found a dubious state employee who would do his bidding for a price. It only seemed like Mulwray was a mistress because he chose to meet with her in a hotel room, which is a great way to cover up far more nefarious scheming with the quotidien deception of an affair.