Apple Is Unveiling 50+ Free Classes — & I Got To Try Them

Next came an Art Walk called Discovering Color. Today at Apple's walks, the most popular session type, are about encouraging people to connect with one another in the communities around each store. They include photo walks, sketch walks, music walks, health and fitness walks, and video walks, where participants leave the store led by a Creative Pro and use an Apple product to engage with their surroundings. After a brief lesson in how to take photos on an iPad and extract colors from our photos using Procreate, we walked about the Visitor Center, taking photos of the tree-lined courtyard and the wood slats of the balcony overhang with the sky peeking through behind. I extracted some nice blues for my color wheel, and then I made a painting of purple-y blue strokes in various shades, which I am owning as "abstract art." And, not to toot my own horn or anything, but it was really good. Like, the Creative Pro asked if I could present it to the group and talk about my inspiration.