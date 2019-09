Apple Is Unveiling 50+ Free Classes — & I Got To Try Them

My first class of the day was called Music Skills: Drum Patterns with GarageBand. The skill sessions are the most basic of the three formats and are intended for those who want to learn how to better use a certain Apple product or software. I learned how to make drum beats using GarageBand on the iPad. I have to admit: I was, uh, nervous for this class. The only thing worse than my musical ability is my fear of public speaking, and I had to conquer both head on in the span of 30 minutes. But I made a beat! And it was not bad! I presented it to my group, and they applauded, so maybe I should be a DJ now? Also, clearly I have GarageBand to thank for empowering every guy I've ever dated who "makes beats on the side." Thanks to Today at Apple, I now know that this is a skill anyone can acquire.