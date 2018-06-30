Yes, I did – I was just really compelled to start making stuff. When you’re touring you can't really create things, and I'm someone who really needs to have an outlet. I'd been writing all these little poems and I wanted a place to put them. After [the last tour] I went straight into a little studio in south London and just started making it right away. It was a kind of bits and bobs thing, and took about a year and a half. I feel really good about having co-produced this one, though. I think I was essentially producing before, but I never knew I was allowed the title. But when you take the title you really have to show up and do it. Sometimes when you're working with a producer, there are moments when you can kind of take your foot off the gas a bit, and maybe they take over a bit of the mixing, and you can go off and rest, but I was there for every single second of this process. I nearly went mad, but this record is a part of me. Every piece of it I have touched and held, so I guess it's kind of the purest expression of where I'm at as an artist.