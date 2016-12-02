Andre King, a model and current star of Growing Up Hip Hop, recently came out as gay to E! News. King, who is the brother of rapper Swizz Beatz, told the publication that his family has responded to his decision with arms wide open.
"I just told [my family] that I am gay and just identify as me. They were just really proud of me and happy and they all gave me so much love and just really said, you know, this is big," he says.
King joined the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop in the second season, which had its premiere this fall. The show features the family members of various hip hop legends. ("Pepa" of Salt-N-Pepa fame has a daughter on the show.) King's hip hop relation is Swizz Beatz and sister-in-law Alicia Keys. So, he's got industry royalty in his blood.
King also shared powerful words with E! about the importance of his public reveal.
"I can say it's a powerful thing that I'm doing and people are like you're going to inspire someone else to do the same thing, to come out and just let people know it's OK to be you." He adds, "it's OK to be different. It's honestly dope to be different."
It's dope to be different. Well said, sir. Details about King's admission were featured in last night's episode of the show, which is available online at WE tv.
