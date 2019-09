Where Is Rose Bundy, Ted Bundy's Daughter, Now?

In 1980, Boone and Bundy's relationship added further spectacle to the trial. Through an arcane loophole in Florida law , Boone and Bundy were able to get married in the courtroom simply by stating their desire to do so in front of a judge. Bundy had already been sentenced to death for the Chi Omega murders, and was about to receive the same sentence for Kimberly Leach's murder. Despite his apparent guilt, Boone stuck by Bundy — and was adamant her husband was not guilty. “Let me put it this way, I don’t think that Ted belongs in jail. The things in Florida don’t concern me any more than the things out west do,” Boone is heard saying in the Netflix series.