The Wild Love Story Of Ted Bundy & Carole Anne Boone

So, Bundy, who was representing himself, rose to question Boone about their relationship. "I've never seen anything in Ted that indicates any destructiveness towards any other people," she told the jury. "He's a large part of my life. He is vital to me." That's when Bundy popped the question. Abruptly, Bundy said, "Do you want to marry me?" Boone responded in the affirmative. But Bundy botched the response: He said, "I do want to marry you," instead of using the correct terminology. After the prosecution questioned Boone (and tried to understand her psychology), Bundy proposed again — this time, he got it right. They were married. As Rule points out, the second anniversary of Leach's death was Bundy's anniversary. On February 10, 1980, Bundy was sentenced to death for a third time. He would be on death row for nine years.