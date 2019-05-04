How One Mind-Blowingly Simple Mistake Stopped Ted Bundy

The Netflix docuseries, however, explains the series of events in detail. Despite the initial string of murders and disappearances in 1974 near Seattle, Washington, it wasn’t until Bundy relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah for law school in August of 1975 that he was first on the police’s radar. In the early hours of the morning, Bundy was driving down a street in his Volkswagen Beetle with his lights off when a patrol officer in the area happened to notice him. When the officer commanded Bundy to stop, he disobeyed and the policeman arrested him for what initially seemed like a misdemeanor. Police then found a gym bag in the car with a ski mask, ice pick, and torn sheets as well as handcuffs that resembled the same restraints Bundy used to kidnap a woman who survived his attack, Carol DaRonch. DaRonch, who is interviewed in Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, then identified Bundy in a lineup and he was convicted of kidnapping. But, of course, the story doesn’t end there.