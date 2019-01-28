Everyone Has The Same Question About Timothée Chalamet At The SAGs

Timothée Chalamet has already cemented himself as an award show darling, but the 22-year-old is still serving looks, memes, and jawlines like he's got something to prove.
First, he wore that harness to the Golden Globes, then he debuted Celine leather pants on the SAGs red carpet — but that's not what has the internet in a tizzy. Instead, it's a viral photo of the actor during a pivotal SAGs moment that has everyone wondering what the hell he's so intensely reading.
It all started when Entertainment Weekly posted this keen observation:
What's Timothée Chalamet reading at the #SAGAwards? ? pic.twitter.com/4GmfbYJY0m— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 28, 2019
Not only is this an amazing table, but yes that is Chalamet musing over...something. It led to a Star Is Born/Lady Gaga meme, obviously.
There could be 100 people in the room, and Timotheé Chalamet would be.... reading a book? #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/rOEFEZquvq— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 28, 2019
No one else around him has reading materials, and that's a lot of paper, so it's probably not a program for the show. And the internet wants answers. So, as a local Chalamet scholar, here are my best guesses for what our man is reading.
3. His prep book for the New York Regents exam (it's this week!).
4. An adult coloring book. (He forgot his colored pencils.) (Award season is stressful.)
5. The user agreement for an Apple product.
6. The libretto for A Star Is Born.
