The Lady Bird Cast Has Reunited & Our Hearts Are So Full

Chalamet shared a photo from the set of the new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, which is also being directed and written by Greta Gerwig, who was nominated for two Academy Awards for directing and writing Lady Bird. “littlewomen. (Rehearsal pic couple weeks ago :),” he wrote, along with an adorably blurry photo of Ronan embracing Gerwig. We can only imagine Chalamet in the background fanning out over these two talented women; he’s talked endlessly about how much he enjoyed working with them. Chalamet is also not one to hide his adoration of other celebs: at the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, he shouted out fellow Bronx star Cardi B as an inspiration.