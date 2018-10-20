The Lady Bird Cast Has Reunited & Our Hearts Are So Full

Nothing makes us giddy quite like celebrity friendships. Whether it’s Busy Phillips drunk-dyeing bestie Michelle Williams’ hair pastel pink, or Blake Lively fangirling out at a Taylor Swift concert, celeb BFFS make us celebrate our own BFFs even more. And luckily for us, Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan aren’t just IRL pals, they’re on-screen co-stars, not once, but twice — giving us more reasons for us to swoon.
Chalamet shared a photo from the set of the new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, which is also being directed and written by Greta Gerwig, who was nominated for two Academy Awards for directing and writing Lady Bird. “littlewomen. (Rehearsal pic couple weeks ago :),” he wrote, along with an adorably blurry photo of Ronan embracing Gerwig. We can only imagine Chalamet in the background fanning out over these two talented women; he’s talked endlessly about how much he enjoyed working with them. Chalamet is also not one to hide his adoration of other celebs: at the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, he shouted out fellow Bronx star Cardi B as an inspiration.
Ronan and Chalamet also starred in Gerwig’s first solo directorial debut, Lady Bird, and their chemistry was, in technical terms, totally off the charts. Not one to alter a good formula, Gerwig cast the two in Little Women, which will be released in 2019. Little Women also stars Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, and Emma Stone. Gerwig has assembled a seriously star-studded cast of women, and we love thinking about how Chalamet must be so stoked every day he goes to the set.
At such an early point in his career, Chalamet is being surrounded by some of the most revered and talented names in Hollywood, and it’s clear he’s learning from them. Earlier this month, Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer penned an essay for Variety, gushing over Chalamet’s talent and professionalism. Hammer wrote that “Timmy was born to do exactly what he is doing”; the essay reportedly brought Chalamet to tears. We’re crying over Chalamet’s earnestness, too, and his palpable awe at his castmates.
