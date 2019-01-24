That Popular Ariana Grande-Pete Davidson Theory Was Just Shut Down

Ever since Ariana Grande dropped the tracklist for upcoming album thank u, next, the world has wondered what the cryptic titles of the yet-to-be-released songs could mean.
Given that Grande dropped the name of her ex Pete Davidson (as well as a few other former boos) in the titular track off the album, fans immediately speculated that he would be referenced again, even finding a connection between Davidson’s wardrobe choice at the VMAs and Grande’s song “NASA.” However, before you think you know exactly what the Sweetener mogul is planning with that tune… think again.
According to producer, songwriter, and “7 things” squad member Victoria Monét, she and bestie Grande definitely did not write an entire song about the shirt that Davidson was wearing during his red carpet debut with his former fiancee.
Advertisement
“Yo I promise we did not write a whole song about this mans shirt,” Monét wrote on Twitter Thursday in response to an E! Online tweet noting that “NASA” coincidence. “promise. it’s just a universally common word.”
Yo I promise we did not write a whole song about this mans shirt ? promise. it’s just a universally common word ? https://t.co/BkILzNr5WL— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) January 24, 2019
While “NASA” may not be about Davidson (or, at the very least, not about his shirt), the producer did tell the world that it’s one track worth waiting for.
“Not gonna lie NASA is a brilliant ass song,” tweeted Monét on Wednesday. “Was just singing through the lyrics and it’s barssss.”
Not gonna lie NASA is a brilliant ass song. Was just singing through the lyrics and it’s barssss— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) January 23, 2019
As for the "Breathin'" singer, she has yet to comment on "NASA" specifically. However, she did seemingly tweet new lyrics to some song on her upcoming album on Thursday.
"lemme stay .... in my bag ... cause i like .... when u mad .... issa mood .... issa vibe .... issa look .... issa match," wrote the pop star on the social media platform.
lemme stay .... in my bag ... cause i like .... when u mad .... issa mood .... issa vibe .... issa look .... issa match pic.twitter.com/5CVYoEDkcX— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 24, 2019
Decoding Grande's new lyrics? That's a mood... at least until the album hits February 8.
Advertisement