Everything Coming To Sephora Play! Beauty Boxes In February

For some, part of the allure of being a Play! subscriber is anticipating exactly what will land in mailboxes next. But for others, the process is a nerve-stirrer. Will I get something that will work for that destination wedding in Cabo next month? We have good news for the latter camp: The brand just shared everything that could possibly be in February's box. They include sample sizes of gel-cream moisturizers that will be perfect for that upcoming ski weekend, a set of very Instagrammable gold-foil eye masks, mini lipsticks from Bite Beauty, and more.