Everything Coming To Sephora Play! Beauty Boxes In February

Of all the monthly beauty subscription boxes out there — and trust us, there are many — Sephora Play! may be one of the most reliable. The beauty superstore doesn't fill its $10 monthly mailers with random tchotchkes, off-brand skin care, or unwearable makeup shades. Instead, they're stocked with deluxe samples of cult-favorite products that rack up rave reviews and finally answer the question, "Is this serum really worth $79?"
For some, part of the allure of being a Play! subscriber is anticipating exactly what will land in mailboxes next. But for others, the process is a nerve-stirrer. Will I get something that will work for that destination wedding in Cabo next month? We have good news for the latter camp: The brand just shared everything that could possibly be in February's box. They include sample sizes of gel-cream moisturizers that will be perfect for that upcoming ski weekend, a set of very Instagrammable gold-foil eye masks, mini lipsticks from Bite Beauty, and more.
For those who relish the surprise factor, the following items won't serve as a total spoiler — each box will contain different combinations of five samples and one bonus fragrance. And if you're not currently a subscriber, don't worry: You have until February 11 to subscribe for this specific box. Find out exactly what to expect, ahead.
