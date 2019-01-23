If you were wondering if any female athletes inspired Victoria Beckham's latest venture, a foray into athletic-wear, you'd be hard pressed to get an answer. "No on in particular, really," she tells Refinery29. (She is Posh, after all.) But it's not necessarily a drawback to the collection that nearly sold out within 24 hours. Reebok x Victoria Beckham is, as with anything the celebrity designer gets her hands on, very much a product of her own vision. Beckham has long focused on creating clothes that empower women in their everyday lives; now, her line of trendy athletic-wear helps get them to and from the gym, too.
Ranging from $30 to $300, the line is also inspired by Beckham's lives between her homes in Los Angeles and London. The mother of four (and wife to one of the world's most famous athletes) manages to work out an alleged two hours a day, so if you're wondering why the ready-to-wear expert is venturing into streetwear, it actually makes perfect sense. "As the collections go on, you'll see that we really are offering clothes for lots of different sports," she says. "I learned a lot from working with the technicians and the innovations team and what they predict will be cool in the sneaker realm, for example, and listening to their thoughts. There was an enormous amount to learn because I've never done anything like this before."
You'll also find that most of the line is unisex, which is another first for Beckham — who has yet to try her hand at menswear. As for how she expects men to receive the line, which features a bomber jacket, a few long-sleeve T-shirts, and hoodies, she's not worried. "I think modern men would take that as a positive. It wouldn't bother them that it's a female designer. I want people to want to buy the clothes because it's great — not have anybody not want it because it's designed by a woman." We couldn't have said it better ourselves (and can't wait to get our hands on those track pants).
In the shots ahead, photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Alastair McKimm, you'll see exactly what Beckham means when she claims how "perfect" her first athleisure project turned out ("I was very specific about what I wanted. The attention to detail with every single piece was something that I was very hands-on with"). The British designer also promises at least two more drops with Reebok to come. Lastly, and maybe we should have led with this considering the offering has gone viral since its debut, head over to Reebok to shop the rest of the collection before it sells out.