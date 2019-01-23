Cardi B's Next Career Move Means She Is Officially One Of The Greats

According to KTNV, Cardi B is heading to Las Vegas for her very own residency. Per the report, Cardi B will have a home at Palms Casino Resort's brand-new nightclub KAOS, which is set to open this April.
This is monumental for the 26-year-old, who first rose to fame on social media and Vh1's Love & Hip-Hop. Las Vegas residencies are usually reserved for those with icon status — meaning that Cardi has already solidified her place amongst the greats like Cher, Celine Dion, and Mariah Carey. Star Is Born Oscar nominee Lady Gaga is gearing up for her very own Las Vegas residency, named after her brand-new alter-ego Enigma. Britney Spears, who spent the last two years performing in the city, just recently went on hiatus from her own Vegas residency.
As for the future of KAOS, it won't just be Cardi who performs at the night-and-day club. According to the Associated Press, Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex will have residencies at the Palms Casino Resort's new hot spot.
It's unclear how much Cardi will make from the residency, but I think it's safe to say that she's making money moves.
