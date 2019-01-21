“Avocado Toast Whisperer” Meghan Markle Still Loves It Just As Much As You Do

You can take the girl out of California, but you can’t take California out of the girl. Or, at least, this seems to be the case with Meghan Markle, who despite now being a (royal) resident of the United Kingdom, still appears to have a hankering for some good, California-style avocado toast.
Makeup artist Daniel Martin, who created Markle’s low-key glam wedding makeup, shared an Instagram post on Sunday that implied he was with Markle over the weekend — and, based on his caption, she served him a high tea that included some Markle-made avocado toast during his visit.
“Back to our Tig days,” Martin captioned the photo. “Thank you to Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!”
The Tig, of course, is a reference to Markle’s now-defunct lifestyle blog, on which she posted exercise tips, self-love advice, and recipes for things like chia seed pudding, which, as everyone knows, is avocado toast’s cousin.
The avocado toast was served alongside tea and what appear to be chocolate truffles. (Maybe Markle was the intended market for avocado toast-flavored chocolate, then?)
Either way, this is great representation for avocado toast stalwarts everywhere. It might not completely change the narrative around the millennial-favored snack, but hey — it’s not a bad start.
