Give Your Home The Royal Treatment With Anthropologie’s New Collection

Anthropologie has released the Paule Marrot home collection, featuring more than 40 pieces of furniture, bedding, dining ware, and stationary in the late designer’s playful, nature-inspired prints. The pieces are available in-stores and online, just in time for the long holiday weekend.
The collection is inspired by Marrot’s prolific painting and textile work, which was wildly popular among international tastemakers for nearly 50 years since her debut in the mid-1920s. Marrot herself was a trailblazer, introducing colorful flair to the traditional art deco design of the era. Marrot’s bright color palette, delicate illustrations, and eye for detail caught the attention of Jackie O and the British royal family, along with earning her the French Legion of Honor in 1952.
Now, Marrot’s style comes to a classic collection at Anthropologie. The collection reimagines bold archival prints — think bright pinks and teals, featuring elements of flora and fauna such as vines, flowers, and even parrots and squirrels — for everyday use. Plush swivel chairs, stylish stationery, oversized plates, and even wallpaper and rugs are available to give your home a bit of vintage flair — and with prices ranging from $8 (a set of butterfly print coasters) to upwards of $2,600 (a retro pink and green sofa), there’s something at almost every price point.
