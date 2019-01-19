Give Your Home The Royal Treatment With Anthropologie’s New Collection

Now, Marrot’s style comes to a classic collection at Anthropologie. The collection reimagines bold archival prints — think bright pinks and teals, featuring elements of flora and fauna such as vines, flowers, and even parrots and squirrels — for everyday use. Plush swivel chairs, stylish stationery, oversized plates, and even wallpaper and rugs are available to give your home a bit of vintage flair — and with prices ranging from $8 (a set of butterfly print coasters) to upwards of $2,600 (a retro pink and green sofa), there’s something at almost every price point.