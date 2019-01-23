The Skin-Care Products Michelle Obama's Facialist Swears By

Michelle Obama always had a glow when she was our FLOTUS, but ever since leaving the White House, she's been sporting a new kind of radiance seen on the likes of moms who've just sent all their kids off to college and are now ready to relax undisturbed for the next few years. It's liberation. It's freedom. It's finally, for Obama, being able to drink a cup of coffee in your private home without fear of a national emergency altering your daily plans.
But Obama's new glow actually seems to be growing brighter by the day, which is why we hunted down her makeup artist, Carl Ray, and her facialist, Jennifer Brodeur, for answers. They both vouched that her healthy lifestyle definitely helps, but Brodeur, who's been working with Obama for five years now, also knows the power of a good product. And so does Obama, who's apparently a bit of a skin-care fanatic herself. "It was really nice to work with someone who was so interested and excited about the fundamentals with skin," Brodeur tells us.
So what products does Brodeur use on the most recognizable face on the planet? While some of the details are above our security clearance, Brodeur did reveal the lineup she regularly uses on all her famous clients (Oprah Winfrey included) along with the serums and creams worthy of the East Wing.
