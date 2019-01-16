The Other Side Of That Controversial Noah Centineo-Logan Paul Tweet

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo may be the internet’s boyfriend, but the Twittersphere isn’t so happy about comments he made about disgraced YouTuber Logan Paul.
One of the most prolific (if, um, polarizing) vloggers to make a name for himself on the platform, Paul came under fire in January of 2018 when he documented his trip to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest. The location is often referred to as the “Suicide Forest” due to the many people who take their own lives in the area.
While vlogging, Paul came upon a body of a man who died by suicide, chose to keep filming, and later uploaded the video of the experience under the title “We found a dead body in the Japan Suicide Forest.” Backlash was swift, with celebrities like Aaron Paul and Chrissy Teigen condemning the star. Paul removed the video, and YouTube temporarily suspended ads from his account.
Paul has since apologized for his actions in Japan (the video of his apology currently has 2.2 million downvotes) but continues to be, well, himself. He posts videos which are, if not overtly callous, of the same obnoxious shock value he built his brand on. He recently drew the internet's ire yet again when he claimed he had plans to "go gay" as a "challenge" for one month in 2019.
(He has since apologized. The cycle continues.)
Now, Netflix star Centineo is being dragged into the drama, for seemingly sticking up for the controversial figure.
On New Year’s Eve of 2018, Paul posted this message:
"2018. you son of a bitch. What a year. So many lessons learned, so much GROWTH as a human being, i GUARANTEE this will be the most important year of my life... i could go on and on.Point is, we did it. Chapter closed. Dear 2019... Let’s get this fkn bread."
"Beautiful man. It's not just about overcoming adversity, it's about overcoming yourself in the face of adversity. We can all learn a lot from this growth."
The message has seemingly been removed, but Twitter was quick to criticize what they saw as Centineo's defense of Paul.
Twitter may be unstanning, but if we break down the comment, it's not exactly a defense of Paul's actions... it's more of a hope that change is possible. Of course, whether Paul has proved that he's a changed man is definitely up for debate, and for many, he has already run out of chances a long time ago.
Ironically, Centineo seemed to shade Paul's brother, fellow controversial YouTuber Jake Paul, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"I don't think Gaspar Noe gives a shit [about a social media following for actors he hires]," Centineo told the outlet in November. "But did Disney care when they gave Jake Paul a show? Absolutely."
Maybe Centineo's just trying to make peace with the Paul family, once and for all?
Refinery29 has reached out to Centineo and Paul for comment.
