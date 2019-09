The Other Side Of That Controversial Noah Centineo-Logan Paul Tweet

Paul has since apologized for his actions in Japan (the video of his apology currently has 2.2 million downvotes) but continues to be, well, himself. He posts videos which are, if not overtly callous, of the same obnoxious shock value he built his brand on. He recently drew the internet's ire yet again when he claimed he had plans to "go gay" as a "challenge" for one month in 2019.