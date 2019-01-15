Rob Kardashian Is Back Tweeting, Mingling With Blac Chyna’s Frenemy

Just as the Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian appeared on Watch What Happens Live to squash some drama, brother Rob Kardashian has kicked up a new controversy. On Monday, he posted a photo of Love and Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy, who previously dated Fetty Wap, on his Instagram Story with the caption, "My WCW … I’ve been wanting you for so long."
Not only does it seem like this means he's moved on from Blac Chyna, with whom he shares daughter Dream, but that he's moved on with her current enemy. TMZ reported that Chyna allegedly threw a drink at Skyy during a party in Los Angeles over the weekend, prompting Skyy to respond on her Instagram story with, "Bitch u tried the right bitch but ran!!! I promise u i'm not leaving this bitch until it punk crack head ass come out side.” So things are...not great.
Advertisement
Kardashian, however, is trying to calm things down. He made a rare return to Twitter to address the controversy surrounding their rumored relationship.
"Rob Kardashian never learns!" a fan tweeted. "Leave the pettiness to the ladies. Alexis just doing all this to spite Chyna! Grow tf up Rob!"
But he was having none of it.
"Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that."
Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that https://t.co/511P3Os4Iv— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 15, 2019
While neither has officially confirmed if this new relationship is indeed for real, they have been fast and loose with the compliments on Instagram. At the same time, Kardashian was busying calling Skyy his #WCW, she posted her own story about "prepping dinner for bae" in Calabasas, CA.
Meanwhile, he and Chyna are still battling over support payments for 2-year-old Dream, and Chyna will appear in court in 2020 for her legal issues with the Kardashians.
Advertisement