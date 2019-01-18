It turns out that Elijah coded the security cameras at the hospital to livestream the fight between David and The Beast on a private website, the link of which appears in Joseph and Casey’s inboxes shortly after the incident. The last scene shows them, along with Elijah’s mother (Charlayne Woodard) sitting in Philadelphia’s 30th Street station — where David had his first initial Big Superhero Moment — as phone alerts go off. Superheroes are real. And now the world knows.