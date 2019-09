Unlike, the first two films, which focused on individuals, Glass brings all three superbeings together. The movie opens with David roaming the streets hunting The Horde, who have kidnapped another group of teenage girls. When he comes across one of Kevin’s personalities, Hedwig, he bumps into him, and his ability to sense people’s crimes gives him a clue as to where the girls are being held. David frees them, but encounters The Beast, Kevin’s most destructive personality that imbues him with superhuman strength. As the two fight it out, they’re surprised by a team of cops lead by Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson) , a psychiatrist who studies people who believe they are comic book characters. David and Kevin are brought to Raven Hill Psychiatric Center — where Elijah is still being held — for evaluation.