Sarah Paulson Just Joined M. Night Shyamalan's Superhero World

Sarah Paulson is still at the center of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story universe — but it looks like the actress is joining another legendary universe, too.
Director M. Night Shyamalan tweeted on Monday that Paulson will be joining his upcoming project Glass, which is a crossover and sequel of sorts to his movies Split and Unbreakable.
"Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass... @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse," Shyamalan tweeted. For her part, the actress responded, "Humbled and SO damn excited!!!!" to the director's tweet.
Paulson is definitely a powerhouse, but the news is also great for fans who want to see more female leads in Shyamalan's movies. Hopefully she won't be underutilized in the new film.
Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass... @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) July 24, 2017
It's not clear yet what character Paulson will play in Glass, which is set to be released on January 18, 2019. But between this and Ocean's Eight, Paulson definitely isn't slowing down anytime soon — before long, she might just have an Academy Award to display alongside her Emmy.
Schyamalan announced the sequel in April, but news about Glass has been scarce since then. (Before that, the director told Digital Spy in January that his "hope" was to create a trilogy with the Unbreakable and Split characters.) We knew it would star James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and Anya Taylor-Joy, but not much else.
My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
The virtuoso #JamesMcAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol-— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017
As Variety noted in April, the title is likely tied to Jackson's Unbreakable character, whose alternate name was "Mr. Glass." Meanwhile, (spoiler alert!) Willis' Unbreakable character, David Dunn, showed up at the end of Split.
