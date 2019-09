The World Is So Thirsty For Kate & Pippa Middleton's Younger Brother

James Middleton, the 31-year-old younger brother of Kate and Pippa , just made his Instagram public. This allows the casual Instagram user who may not know anyone in the Middleton family personally (so, you know, most of us) to peruse his Instagram, all the way back to his first post in 2013. Doing so, one can find out some important things about Middleton, such as which celebrity he most resembles ( Jude Law , with more of a “young Dumbledore” vibe than a Young Pope one, though arguments could be made for both components of Law’s canon) and what the youngest Middleton does for a living (run a personalized marshmallow and greeting card company called Boomf ).