"I’m not gonna act super-strong when I’ve been kind of freaking out seeing how quickly my numbers on Instagram have been going up since Avengers: Infinity War came out," Larson told reporters during a set visit for Captain Marvel. "I’ve been sort of like, ‘Oh God, I did not think about that. Um, like why are people paying attention to me?’ I really just feel the same. I do feel like just a person. And so it’s a weird feeling when people on the outside view you differently."