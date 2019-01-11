According to People, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald of bands Phantom Planet and Phases have called off their engagement.
Larson and Greenwald reportedly got engaged in spring of 2016. Fans noted that the Short Term 12 actress sported a ring on her finger during her May 2016 episode of Saturday Night Live.
It's unclear if Larson and Greenwald — who, yes, is the one singing the O.C. theme song "California" — are broken up or just no longer planning to marry. Per a source for People, "they have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close."
It would make sense for Larson to be a bit busier than usual. The Room Oscar winner is starring as the titular character in Captain Marvel, out this March.
"I’m not gonna act super-strong when I’ve been kind of freaking out seeing how quickly my numbers on Instagram have been going up since Avengers: Infinity War came out," Larson told reporters during a set visit for Captain Marvel. "I’ve been sort of like, ‘Oh God, I did not think about that. Um, like why are people paying attention to me?’ I really just feel the same. I do feel like just a person. And so it’s a weird feeling when people on the outside view you differently."
Larson gave Greenwald a shout-out while taking home the Best Actress Oscar for Room in 2016.
"My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you," Larson said during the speech.
Refinery29 has reached out to Larson for comment.
