Oscar Winner Brie Larson Is Engaged

It's been a big year for Brie Larson. Back in February, she won her first Oscar for her acclaimed performance in Room. Now she's set to marry her boyfriend Alex Greenwald, her rep confirmed to Refinery29. They were engaged in March in Tokyo.
Though news of Larson's engagement emerged Monday morning, she dropped a pretty big clue over the weekend. As Us Weekly pointed out, Larson was wearing a ring when she hosted the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. You can spot it during her monologue here.
Chances are, you might also be a fan of Greenwald's work. He's the lead singer of the band Phantom Planet, a.k.a. the guys who did "California," The O.C.'s theme song.
Larson thanked Greenwald when she accepted her Oscar. "I love you, the whole thing," she said.
