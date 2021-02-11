Hollywood loves a love story. Some of the most enduring images from movies are of two characters sharing a profound and romantic connection. Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) at the prow of a ship in Titanic. Ennis (Heath Ledger) and (a different) Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) gazing at each other in cold Wyoming fields in Brokeback Mountain. After the summer of 2018, we officially added Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) on the football field in To All the Boys I Loved Before to the list.
For the romantics among us, these movies can be consumed no matter the time of year, no matter the relationship status. The movies instantly deliver a feeling of emotional intensity. If you're seeking those romantic highs, turn to Hulu.
Hulu has a respectable slate of romantic movies, from classics to hidden gems of the 2000s you haven't heard of, let alone seen. Check out these movies on Valentine's Day and beyond.