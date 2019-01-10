Outdoor Voices’ Epic Sale Will Make You Want To Sweat

If you Marie Kondo-ed all of your belongings this weekend, and simultaneously resolved to go to the gym more often, then there is a very good chance that you're in need of some new workout clothes. Well, your timing is impeccable, because there's a big Outdoor Voices sale going on right now.
Outdoor Voices, the brand beloved for its muted color palette, leggings that are practical enough to wear long after your Pilates class ends, and general cool-girl vibe, rarely has sales. This sale is happening now through January 13, and you can shop online or in stores for discounted products. Some popular items are slashed up to 50% off.
So, whether you're in the market for a new pair of "errand leggings" or need a workout top that can withstand your streaming boob sweat, there's something for you on sale. Here are the Outdoor Voices workout clothes we would buy.
