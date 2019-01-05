Peeps Is Ready To Bring Spring To Your Coffee With A Pastel Creamer

Your morning cup o’ joe just got a whole lot cuter. International Delight, the maker of seasonal coffee creamer flavors such as Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Oreo, is giving us a taste of spring a few months early with its newest release: Peeps coffee creamer.
And, yes, it comes in a bright bottle adorned with Peeps of all shapes and colors — as if you would expect anything else.
This morning elixir is probably not for everyone: those who prefer their brew a bit stronger will want to stay far, far away. "Now hatching! New Peeps brand creamer. It’s sweet, marshmallow-y and yellow. Yep, yellow. Because it’s Peeps and we can."
Advertisement
The coffee creamer joins a storied line of Peeps-inspired concoctions, including Peeps-flavored milk, Peeps pizza, and even Peeps-flavored Oreos. No word on whether the coffee creamer will induce the same, um, colorful side effects as the latter, however.
The product has already been seen on grocery store shelves and will soon be available at most major retailers, per International Delight’s website. And for those brave enough to try it, it’s sure to bring a sweet, marshmallow-y smile to your face.
"Creamer has never tasted so cute." ? New International Delight Peeps coffee creamer is out now! The creamer is light yellow in color and tastes like they concentrated 5000 marshmallows into every ounce. Found it at Walmart. https://t.co/1RLvD902UR pic.twitter.com/TK6DVHSVzV— Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) January 4, 2019
If social media is any indication, though, the marshmallow-flavored coffee creamer will be as divisive as the original Easter treat itself.
Advertisement