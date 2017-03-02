Peeps-Flavored Oreos Are Allegedly Turning People's Poop Pink & We're LOLing

Last October, rumors began to swirl that Peeps-flavored Oreos would be released in the Spring. Since those marshmallow chicks are such a divisive Easter treat, there was much discussion on whether this flavor combo was a good idea. Well no matter where you fell on the issue, Peep Oreos did finally grace our grocery store shelves a few weeks ago. As if these cookies weren’t already a conversation starter, a pretty wild Twitter discussion began bubbling up once people actually started eating them. We’re talking about pink poo, y’all.
That’s right, some people are claiming on social media, for all the world to see, that after eating Peeps-flavored Oreos their poop turned bright pink. Though we understand that it might be a tad alarming to have an brightly colored BM, we have to admit it’s actually pretty hilarious.
My roommate ate a whole pack of oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet.— ElleLeven (@Barbeydahl) February 23, 2017
Thank you @Oreo @PEEPSBrand for turning my poop reddish-pink. #PoopHappens pic.twitter.com/LY06i9rPTW— Marc Devon Lau (@LuchadorCoreano) March 1, 2017
To be totally honest, we're not actually freaked out by this, ahem, occurrence. It's pretty much to be expected when you ingest anything with FD&C Red Number 3, which according to BuzzFeed, is the FDA-approved pink food coloring. Pooping pink is especially unsurprising if you eating entire boxes of these cookies in one sitting.
Of course, the pink poos are just allegations since no one has tweeted any hard evidence, thank god. People have, however, tweeted photos of what they say are their tongues after eating Peeps-flavored Oreos. These tongues are close to the color of Pepto-Bismol, so we have to assume that said poos could be a similar shade, but again, we're not bothered and also we're not going to think about that image too hard.
@Oreo is this normal after eating peeps Oreos? pic.twitter.com/QowLK0Wc3S— Richard Traub (@TraubCommaRich) March 1, 2017
Just as pooping is an unavoidable part of being human, having pink poop might be inevitable if you eat Peep-flavored Oreos. And, strangely, that may even make us like them more.
Immediately bought a pack of those Peeps Oreos when I read they turn your poop pink— Walter ☞ ͡° ᴥ ͡°☞ (@GoodBoyGraphics) March 2, 2017
