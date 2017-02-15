Brace Yourselves: Peeps-Flavored Oreos Have Arrived

It's happening. After months of talking about what may be the most divisive Oreo flavor yet, Peep-flavored Oreos are finally starting to show up on store shelves. Specifically, the folks behind The Junk Food Aisle Instagram account say the Oreo flavor, which was leaked back in October, have begun popping up at some Wal-Mart locations and should be out everywhere pretty soon. So, are you going to try them?
We've been seeing a lot of new snacks coming out for Halloween, but it looks like Nabisco might be looking ahead toward Easter.
On Sunday, @Junkfoodguy Eric Huang tweeted a photo of a package for Peeps-flavored Oreos. He claims a source confirms they'll be on shelves come March.
He even has a theory about how exactly Nabisco will make this happen.
Execution of #Peeps #Oreo will be simple: marshmallow creme exists already in #Smores variety; add neon color to creme. Done. @oreo— Eric Huang (@junkfoodguy) October 10, 2016
People aren't so sure this is a good idea, though. Some had pretty emotional reactions to the possibility of combining Peeps and Oreos, in fact, according to Cosmopolitan.
The very concept of a peeps oreo is so upsetting that I'm canceling easter.— Desgardes (@Desgardes) October 10, 2016
Oh well. Haters gonna hate. Change is hard, but hopefully they'll come around like they did with blueberry pie Oreos.
Literally in shock of how many flavored Oreos there are. Seriously... Blueberry pie Oreos?!?! I need them all!!!— O G E _ S t e v o (@mr_stevo_) September 9, 2016
I'd just like to take a second to thank @Oreo for making their new blueberry pie Oreos, that's all.— evan witmer (@evwitmer) September 12, 2016
I mean, the more the merrier, right? This guy gets it.
