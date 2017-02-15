Story from Food News

Brace Yourselves: Peeps-Flavored Oreos Have Arrived

Suzannah Weiss
It's happening. After months of talking about what may be the most divisive Oreo flavor yet, Peep-flavored Oreos are finally starting to show up on store shelves. Specifically, the folks behind The Junk Food Aisle Instagram account say the Oreo flavor, which was leaked back in October, have begun popping up at some Wal-Mart locations and should be out everywhere pretty soon. So, are you going to try them?
This article was originally published on October 11, 2016.
We've been seeing a lot of new snacks coming out for Halloween, but it looks like Nabisco might be looking ahead toward Easter.

On Sunday, @Junkfoodguy Eric Huang tweeted a photo of a package for Peeps-flavored Oreos. He claims a source confirms they'll be on shelves come March.
He even has a theory about how exactly Nabisco will make this happen.
People aren't so sure this is a good idea, though. Some had pretty emotional reactions to the possibility of combining Peeps and Oreos, in fact, according to Cosmopolitan.
Oh well. Haters gonna hate. Change is hard, but hopefully they'll come around like they did with blueberry pie Oreos.
I mean, the more the merrier, right? This guy gets it.
