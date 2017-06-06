For a limited time last summer, Blueberry Pie-flavored Oreos were available only at Target. Though they weren't around for long, the light blue creme filling and graham cracker cookies were a big hit with Oreo lovers, so it makes sense that the cookie company is about to bring the flavor back for the second summer in a row. This week, Blueberry Pie Oreos hit store shelves, but they could prove a bit harder to find than last year. Instead of only being available at Target, the flavor will be sold at Supervalu chains, according to Food & Wine. That includes Cub Foods, Shop ‘n Save, Hornbacher’s, and Farm Fresh, which are unfortunately only in certain states. Of course, if you're a fan of the flavor, it doesn't hurt be on the lookout no matter where you live.
This story was originally published on May 24, 2016.
Just when we thought there couldn’t possibly be a new Oreo flavor that hasn't already been tried, they’ve done it again. Starting in June, there will be two limited-edition flavors just in time for summer: blueberry pie and fruity crisp.
The blueberry pie flavor will be available exclusively at Target, an Oreo rep confirms. They're made with graham-flavored cookies and a blueberry creme, and you’ll be able to snag them starting June 6. (As if we needed another excuse to stop by the Target grocery aisle.)
The second flavor, Fruity Crisp, is a little harder to track down. Starting June 1, you will be able to find it at Wegmans, Price Chopper, Winn Dixie, and other regional retailers. The cookies will also be graham-flavored but with rainbow crisps in the creme.
While we haven’t tried the new flavors yet, we think they could both make great updates to our favorite Oreo hacks. Hello, blueberry pie Oreo ice cream sandwich.
