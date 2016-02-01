There's no wrong way to eat an Oreo. Whether you prefer the twist and lick method or you're a classic dunker, the cookies always seem to taste better the very same way we snacked on them as kids.
But if you think Oreo eating stops there, we'd like to strongly encourage you to reconsider. There are plenty of completely unexpected Oreo treats out there that are easy to pull off and will completely change the way you munch the nostalgic sweet. Ahead, find eight genius Oreo desserts that will please your current self and your inner elementary schooler.