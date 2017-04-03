Easter is a holiday known for baskets full of tasty candy from chocolate bunnies to Cadbury Creme Eggs, but it’s also the time of year when we see a more controversial candy on supermarket shelves. Of course, I’m talking about Marshmallow Peeps. I don’t know about you, but I’ve never met anyone who felt lukewarm about Peeps. It’s the kind of candy people either love or hate. I’m not going to divulge where I fall on this issue, but I will tell you that I think the idea of adding Peeps to pizza is disgusting. That’s right, somebody has taken this already divisive sweet treat and stuck it right into the beautiful cheesy face of a pizza.
The world was exposed to this Peep pizza nonsense when a Twitter user named Austin Braun shared a photo of the dish yesterday. Since then, commenters have either been saying they would try a slice, or else cursing Braun's name for inflicting the Peep-zza image upon them. This divided reaction makes perfect sense given what we know about people’s mixed opinions on both the Easter candy and pizza toppings more generally.
Despite this one Twitter user getting flack for tweeting the picture this weekend, a little bit of digging revealed that it wasn’t Austin Braun who came up with this idea to place some Peeps on a pizza. A pizza blogger named Adam Kuban invented the Peepza back in 2010 and wrote about it for Serious Eats. In the post, he explained that he came up with the idea after seeing other unusual food creations made with peeps. To make the Peepza happen, Kuban recruited help from NY Pizza Suprema. According to Kuban, the Peeps pizza didn’t taste bad, and he employed the “salty-sweet dynamic” to explain why he liked it, but I’m still not on board.
I’m guessing the reason Kuban’s Peepza is resurfacing this Easter is that pizza debates are all people can talk about lately. Perhaps, like that woman who posted about dipping her pizza in milk, Austin Braun was probably trying to make a point about how nasty pineapple on pizza is by resurrecting this photo. He did write in the tweet, “This > pineapple pizza.” I think the photo proved the opposite point for me though. I’d take pineapple over Peeps on my pizza any day, and I'm not the only one.
@AustinOnSocial This is a crime against both God and man.— Becca ?????️? (@rebeccacaroline) April 2, 2017
