THIS Might Just Be The Most Offensive Pizza-Eating Crime We've Ever Seen

I understand that some things are better when dipped in milk. For instance, I wouldn't be caught dead eating a dry Oreo. Well, maybe if it was an emergency in which I had a package of Oreos in front of me and no milk available in a three-foot radius. But, I certainly prefer eating my Oreos after a nice hardy dunk in a glass of milk. One might think that rule translates to other favorite foods, but I'm here to tell you, matter-of-factly, it does not. How do I know? Recently a Twitter user posted an image of her food-milk combo and the internet totally let her have it.
This past Friday, a 20-year-old woman shared a photo on Twitter of her dunking a slice of pepperoni pizza into a generously filled glass of milk. According to BuzzFeed, accompanying that photos, the young woman wrote, "Pizza + milk is WAYYY better than pineapple pizza. This shit is bomb af." Since tweeting this out for all the world to see, the user has made her Twitter account private, no doubt because people were endlessly harassing her for inflicting this disgustingness on an innocent and delicious piece of pizza. But, others have also posted their own images trying out the pizza-milk pairing, which means Twitter is once again in an all out pizza war.
Pizza + Milk = a great combination??? pic.twitter.com/G9LGvTatjF— zay (@IsaiahDaGawdd) March 3, 2017
Though, these people have tarnished the good name of pizza with their disgusting milk dunking, the good news is that we got some truly entertaining Twitter reactions out of it. Take a look at some of my favorites:
@IsaiahDaGawdd @PSRebecca @PeteSnodden This Is A Crime ?— George Davidson (@George_D2533) March 6, 2017
good morning everyone except the person who dipped their pizza in milk— todd coward (@gothbaseball) March 4, 2017
If you dip your pizza in milk you should lose your pizza eating privileges for life.— Zachary (@WashingMachineO) March 6, 2017
Interestingly, it seems that the young woman who started it all actually posted the photo as somewhat of a political statement. She told BuzzFeed that she was really looking to take a stand against pineapple on pizza, another hot button pizza issue, so she chose to post a photo of something she knew people would find gross in order to prove a point. She said, "I can confirm, milk on pizza is way better than pineapples on pizza. Milk and cheese are in the same category, whereas pineapples and cheese are complete opposites." I respect this level of commitment to her stance on pineapple pizza, but I really just can't get behind a pizza crime of this caliber. How about you?
